nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.57, but opened at $44.83. nLight shares last traded at $43.6110, with a volume of 426,827 shares changing hands.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nLight from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of nLight from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of nLight in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut nLight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

nLight Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 2.33.

In other nLight news, CAO James Nias sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 99,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,360. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 12,560 shares of nLight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $443,744.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,010.08. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,262 shares of company stock worth $5,101,910. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in nLight by 147.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLight by 1,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in nLight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in nLight during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nLight by 162.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

