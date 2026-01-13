GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.7670, with a volume of 70603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Todd C. Cooper acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $303,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,923.60. The trade was a 148.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 177.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

