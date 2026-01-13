Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Short Interest Up 309.6% in December

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 31,411 shares, a growth of 309.6% from the December 15th total of 7,668 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lanvin Group Stock Performance

LANV stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,006. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Lanvin Group has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Get Lanvin Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lanvin Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Free Report)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) is a global luxury fashion company centered on the heritage French brand Lanvin. The group designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of upscale apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories and fragrances. Its product portfolio spans womenswear, menswear and unisex items, complemented by seasonal collections and signature handbag lines.

Founded in 1889 by Jeanne Lanvin in Paris, Lanvin holds the distinction of being one of the oldest continually operating French couture houses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.