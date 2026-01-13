Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 161,465 shares, an increase of 362.6% from the December 15th total of 34,901 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,397,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,397,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 5.4%

NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BNRG Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brenmiller Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brenmiller Energy

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy is a Tel Aviv–based technology company specializing in industrial-scale thermal energy storage solutions. The firm’s core business centers on its proprietary Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) process, which captures excess or off-peak electricity to drive compressors and store heat in insulated thermal tanks. By re-introducing the stored heat into the compressed air stream at a later time, the system generates clean, dispatchable energy without relying on fossil fuels.

The company’s flagship product, StorageCube, integrates its A-CAES technology with advanced control software to deliver reliable power and high-temperature heat for a variety of applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.