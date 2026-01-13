Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2026

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRGGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 161,465 shares, an increase of 362.6% from the December 15th total of 34,901 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,397,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,397,934 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 5.4%

NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Brenmiller Energy has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRGFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brenmiller Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brenmiller Energy

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy is a Tel Aviv–based technology company specializing in industrial-scale thermal energy storage solutions. The firm’s core business centers on its proprietary Adiabatic Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) process, which captures excess or off-peak electricity to drive compressors and store heat in insulated thermal tanks. By re-introducing the stored heat into the compressed air stream at a later time, the system generates clean, dispatchable energy without relying on fossil fuels.

The company’s flagship product, StorageCube, integrates its A-CAES technology with advanced control software to deliver reliable power and high-temperature heat for a variety of applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.