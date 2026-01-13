NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Short Interest Update

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 151,886 shares, a growth of 350.2% from the December 15th total of 33,735 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 110,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. 66,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,914. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Institutional Trading of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD. HFXI was launched on Jul 22, 2015 and is managed by IndexIQ.

