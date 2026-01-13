Inv Vk Pa Valu Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VPV)

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.
Inv Vk Pa Valu Stock Performance
NYSE:VPV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 1,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.
Inv Vk Pa Valu Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inv Vk Pa Valu
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Pa Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Pa Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.