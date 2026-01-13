Inv Vk Pa Valu Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VPV)

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

NYSE:VPV traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 1,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,437. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade Pennsylvania municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

