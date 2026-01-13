TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.90 and last traded at $91.1610, with a volume of 1594623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.89.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.74.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $752.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $43,068.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,813.88. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Mayer sold 9,167 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $624,547.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250,988.20. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 36,870 shares of company stock worth $2,520,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 127.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,494 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 575.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,271,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,148,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system?level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

