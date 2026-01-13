Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $653.80 and last traded at $633.00, with a volume of 5480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $633.1850.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Mitsui & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsui & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Mitsui & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITSY

Mitsui & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $557.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $10.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $3.17. Mitsui & Co. had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.47%.The business had revenue of $22.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITSY) is a global sogo shosha, or general trading company, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in the aftermath of World War II, Mitsui & Co has grown into one of Japan’s largest trading houses, operating across a wide range of industries to connect producers, manufacturers and consumers around the world.

The company’s core activities include commodity trading, resource and energy development, project and infrastructure development, and strategic investing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.