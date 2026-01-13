Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 89,090 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 338,287 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lobo EV Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Lobo EV Technologies has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lobo EV Technologies
Lobo EV Technologies Price Performance
Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile
Lobo EV Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:LOBO) is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and related services in the United States. The company offers a turnkey platform that spans design, financing, deployment, ownership and ongoing operation of both Level 2 and DC fast-charging stations. Lobo’s business model focuses on alleviating the capital and operational burdens often associated with EV charging for property owners and operators, enabling clients to offer charging services without large up-front investments.
Beyond hardware installation, Lobo delivers a suite of digital solutions that support charger management, real-time monitoring, payment processing and network connectivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lobo EV Technologies
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for Lobo EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.