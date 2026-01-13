Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO) Short Interest Update

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 89,090 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 338,287 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lobo EV Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Lobo EV Technologies has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Lobo EV Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Price Performance

Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ LOBO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.56. Lobo EV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.41.

(Get Free Report)

Lobo EV Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:LOBO) is a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and related services in the United States. The company offers a turnkey platform that spans design, financing, deployment, ownership and ongoing operation of both Level 2 and DC fast-charging stations. Lobo’s business model focuses on alleviating the capital and operational burdens often associated with EV charging for property owners and operators, enabling clients to offer charging services without large up-front investments.

Beyond hardware installation, Lobo delivers a suite of digital solutions that support charger management, real-time monitoring, payment processing and network connectivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lobo EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobo EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.