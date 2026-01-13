NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,191 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the December 15th total of 41,855 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
About NLS Pharmaceutics
NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NCEL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional operations in the United States. The company focuses on the development of small-molecule therapies designed to address disorders of the circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycle. It leverages proprietary controlled-release and receptor-targeting approaches to optimize drug exposure over a 24-hour period.
The core of NLS Pharmaceutics’ pipeline consists of novel melatonin receptor agonists aimed at treating rare and orphan sleep disorders such as non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and idiopathic hypersomnia.
