NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,191 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the December 15th total of 41,855 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,567 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 70,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,909. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ: NCEL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional operations in the United States. The company focuses on the development of small-molecule therapies designed to address disorders of the circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycle. It leverages proprietary controlled-release and receptor-targeting approaches to optimize drug exposure over a 24-hour period.

The core of NLS Pharmaceutics’ pipeline consists of novel melatonin receptor agonists aimed at treating rare and orphan sleep disorders such as non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and idiopathic hypersomnia.

