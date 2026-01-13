Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 122,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

