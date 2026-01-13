Great Boulder Resources (ASX:GBR) Insider Acquires A$700,000.00 in Stock

Great Boulder Resources Limited (ASX:GBR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Paterson purchased 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of A$700,000.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Great Boulder Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and base metals. The company's flagship project includes the Side Well Gold project that covers an area of approximately 154 square kilometers located in the Meekatharra in Western Australia. Great Boulder Resources Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

