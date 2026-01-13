Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 2,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,027. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income that is exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, with an emphasis on bonds issued by state and local governments and agencies in Massachusetts. Its portfolio includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other municipal debt instruments that meet the fund’s credit quality standards.

As part of the Nuveen family of investment products, the fund is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed income team.

