Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 239,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 45,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NPV) is a closed-end investment company advised by Nuveen Asset Management. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal and Virginia state personal income taxes by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal debt securities.

The portfolio is focused on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia and its political subdivisions, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds financing education, transportation, public utilities and other essential infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.