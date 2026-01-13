Option Care Health’s (OPCH) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Citizens Jmp

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. 529,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,630. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 34.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 952,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 245,990 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $49,455,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 883,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,984 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

