B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Saturday, January 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYN opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: RILYN) is a diversified financial services firm that offers an integrated suite of advisory, investment, and restructuring solutions. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Angeles, the company provides services across several key segments, including investment banking and capital markets, asset management, auction and liquidation, valuation and appraisal, restructuring and advisory, and merchant capital. Its broad platform enables clients to access tailored financing, strategic guidance and execution support across both public and private markets.

In its investment banking and capital markets business, B.

