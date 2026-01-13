Invvlu Mu Incm (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.
Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Invvlu Mu Incm has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.
Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile
