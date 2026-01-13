Invvlu Mu Incm (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Invvlu Mu Incm has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

