Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NAC opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund primarily acquires a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in California, focusing on investment-grade bonds. These securities typically include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other taxable or tax-advantaged instruments that finance public projects such as transportation, education and utilities.

In managing the portfolio, the fund’s investment team applies rigorous credit research to identify issuers with strong balance sheets, stable revenue streams and manageable debt levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.