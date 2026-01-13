Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 30th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Bel Fuse has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $191.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

