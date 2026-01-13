HP Inc. $HPQ is RWC Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,871,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,279 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 7.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $159,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,584 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,282,593 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $5,573,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

HP Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $35.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 330.68% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,856. This trade represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,123 shares of company stock worth $2,784,126. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

