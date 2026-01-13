Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Bel Fuse has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse stock opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.22. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $172.27.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.69 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.04%.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $80,065.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,899.80. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,027 shares of company stock valued at $435,034 over the last three months. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter worth about $2,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth about $1,628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 434.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

