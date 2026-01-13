Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Expands By 220.3%

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,405 shares, a growth of 220.3% from the December 15th total of 5,121 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 28,305 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail is a leading discount variety retailer operating primarily in the United Kingdom and France. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of value-focused merchandise, including groceries, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal items, homewares, DIY and gardening supplies, and pet care. By sourcing products directly from manufacturers and maintaining a lean cost structure, B&M aims to deliver everyday low prices to its customers.

Headquartered in Liverpool, England, B&M traces its origins back to the late 1970s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

