Short Interest in BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Drops By 99.7%

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 586 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,959 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BANCORP 34 Stock Performance

Shares of BCTF stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. BANCORP 34 has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.19.

BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. BANCORP 34 had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.76%.

BANCORP 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals.

