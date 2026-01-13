American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Stake Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139,752 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.11% of American Water Works worth $300,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in American Water Works by 88.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 257,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 120,890 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 144.4% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

