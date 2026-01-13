Nordea Investment Management AB Has $307.11 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,087 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of Welltower worth $307,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 193.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 129,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $186.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 128.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.95. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.19 and a 1-year high of $209.05.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 204.14%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

