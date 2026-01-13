Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,542,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,093 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.26% of Synchrony Financial worth $318,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,741 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 406,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,360,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,737,000 after purchasing an additional 245,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,173,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. The trade was a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,892. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Synchrony expanded CareCredit financing to 40,000+ health and wellness providers via an exclusive Clover app integration — a distribution/loan origination tailwind that could support revenue diversification and merchant relationships. PR: CareCredit Clover Integration

Synchrony expanded CareCredit financing to 40,000+ health and wellness providers via an exclusive Clover app integration — a distribution/loan origination tailwind that could support revenue diversification and merchant relationships. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its SYF price target from $75 to $86 (maintaining a Neutral rating), signaling analyst recognition of upside vs. current levels and providing support for the share price. Benzinga: JPMorgan PT Raise

JPMorgan raised its SYF price target from $75 to $86 (maintaining a Neutral rating), signaling analyst recognition of upside vs. current levels and providing support for the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage pieces (13?analyst roundup) and a Zacks momentum score note keep SYF on investors’ radars but don’t alter the near?term regulatory risk picture. These pieces may influence sentiment but not change fundamentals immediately. Benzinga: 13 Analysts Assess SYF

Recent analyst coverage pieces (13?analyst roundup) and a Zacks momentum score note keep SYF on investors’ radars but don’t alter the near?term regulatory risk picture. These pieces may influence sentiment but not change fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Notes on strong three?year returns (about +178%) and momentum rankings highlight the stock’s recent performance track record, useful for longer?term positioning but secondary to today’s policy shock. Yahoo: 3?Year Returns

Notes on strong three?year returns (about +178%) and momentum rankings highlight the stock’s recent performance track record, useful for longer?term positioning but secondary to today’s policy shock. Negative Sentiment: President Trump proposed capping credit?card interest rates at 10% for a year starting Jan 20 — a policy that would materially compress margins on subprime and private?label cards, triggering broad selling in card issuers including SYF. MSN: Trump Aims to Cap Interest Rates

President Trump proposed capping credit?card interest rates at 10% for a year starting Jan 20 — a policy that would materially compress margins on subprime and private?label cards, triggering broad selling in card issuers including SYF. Negative Sentiment: Bank and credit?card stocks slid as markets priced in the policy risk; commentary highlights Synchrony as among the lenders most exposed to APR caps because of its private?label/store?card mix. Proactive: Credit Lenders Slide on Cap Proposal

Bank and credit?card stocks slid as markets priced in the policy risk; commentary highlights Synchrony as among the lenders most exposed to APR caps because of its private?label/store?card mix. Negative Sentiment: Market write?ups explain the selloff in SYF (shares described as plunging) and place the company in the “extinction zone” for lenders that rely on high APR revenue — signaling potential for further downside until policy clarity arrives. Yahoo: Why SYF Shares Are Plunging

NYSE SYF opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

