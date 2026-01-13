Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,530 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF $PPA

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 108.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $174.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.38. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. The modified market-cap portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

