RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Purchases Shares of 2,343,840 KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,343,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,752,000. KANZHUN accounts for approximately 9.0% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 0.57% of KANZHUN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KANZHUN by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 18.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in KANZHUN in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 105.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KANZHUN by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 153,013 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZ stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

