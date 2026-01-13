Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF $GMUB

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000. Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 24,269 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,968,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,974,000. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $26,460,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $841,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

GMUB stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (GMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on municipal securities, which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund aims to provide diversified exposure and high current income GMUB was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.