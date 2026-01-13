North of South Capital LLP Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

North of South Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 171,649 shares during the period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras makes up approximately 0.3% of North of South Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. North of South Capital LLP’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,234,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 143,767 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 298,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 57,437 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,086,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,994,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 137,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 179.8% in the second quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.76%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petro?leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

Featured Stories

