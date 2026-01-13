Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 288,861 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 288,861 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.63% of TJX Companies worth $1,018,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 776.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $157.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $159.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

