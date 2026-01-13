N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,123 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

