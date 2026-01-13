Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 22,465 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.53% of Amgen worth $794,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.55.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $325.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.28 and a 1 year high of $346.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

