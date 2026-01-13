Nordea Investment Management AB Has $712.88 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,476 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.39% of Citigroup worth $712,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $124.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

