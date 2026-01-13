Tema Etfs LLC Purchases New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOOD. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 63.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 125,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,494 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 298,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,496 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,296,763 shares of company stock worth $414,016,996. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.0%

HOOD stock opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day moving average of $118.76. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.44. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

