Tema Etfs LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swmg LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 78,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Get Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MMC opened at $185.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.35 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.