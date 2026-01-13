Tema Etfs LLC Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,855 shares in the company, valued at $15,238,868.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 298,895 shares of company stock worth $67,111,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $233.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: High bullish options activity: Unusually large call buying (roughly 63,136 calls, ~368% above normal daily volume) suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound or takeover of downside risk, adding speculative demand that can support the stock on dips.

High bullish options activity: Unusually large call buying (roughly 63,136 calls, ~368% above normal daily volume) suggests some traders are positioning for a rebound or takeover of downside risk, adding speculative demand that can support the stock on dips. Positive Sentiment: High-profile endorsement: TV commentator Jim Cramer publicly praised Capital One, which can attract retail buying interest. Jim Cramer Calls Capital One “Absolutely Terrific”

High-profile endorsement: TV commentator Jim Cramer publicly praised Capital One, which can attract retail buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target moved up but rating unchanged: JPMorgan raised its price target to $256 (still a “neutral” rating), which signals some analyst conviction on upside but not a clear upgrade to buy. Price Target Increase

Analyst target moved up but rating unchanged: JPMorgan raised its price target to $256 (still a “neutral” rating), which signals some analyst conviction on upside but not a clear upgrade to buy. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy trading/volatility: Intraday volume is well above average, which increases short?term volatility and can magnify moves in either direction as algorithms and options hedging react.

Heavy trading/volatility: Intraday volume is well above average, which increases short?term volatility and can magnify moves in either direction as algorithms and options hedging react. Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: President Trump’s proposal to cap credit-card APRs at 10% is the main near-term driver of selling; a binding cap would materially compress card yields and margins for issuers like Capital One. Policy Cap Coverage

Policy risk: President Trump’s proposal to cap credit-card APRs at 10% is the main near-term driver of selling; a binding cap would materially compress card yields and margins for issuers like Capital One. Negative Sentiment: Settlement confirmed: A federal judge granted preliminary approval to a revised class-action settlement requiring Capital One to pay $425 million and offer higher rates to certain depositors — a direct cash/earnings hit and reminder of legal risk. Settlement Coverage

Settlement confirmed: A federal judge granted preliminary approval to a revised class-action settlement requiring Capital One to pay $425 million and offer higher rates to certain depositors — a direct cash/earnings hit and reminder of legal risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Capital One’s general counsel sold roughly $500k of stock recently, which can be interpreted negatively by some investors as a signal to reduce exposure. Insider Sale

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

