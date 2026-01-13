Tema Etfs LLC Invests $1.42 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.5%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $474.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.00 and a twelve month high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

