Tema Etfs LLC Purchases New Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH stock opened at $214.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.22. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $9,312,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 389,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $75,401,199.07. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 389,047 shares in the company, valued at $75,401,199.07. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 617,043 shares of company stock worth $130,033,258. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.