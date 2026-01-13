Tema Etfs LLC Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $1,030.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.72. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,139.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $982.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $990.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1,009.43.

In other news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.93, for a total value of $199,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,953.82. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.57, for a total transaction of $11,829,368.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,035,434.45. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,881 shares of company stock valued at $26,157,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc (NYSE: GWW) is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger’s product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

