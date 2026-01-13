Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.1% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $215.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $226.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson set a $260.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

