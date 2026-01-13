State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 19,526 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Crocs worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 159.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,066.50. This trade represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.75. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

