State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 179.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.83. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.37%.

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post?acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end?of?life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

