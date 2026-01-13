Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 30,940 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,940 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 835.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $79.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.75 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.31) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Wall Street Zen lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

