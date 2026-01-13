Critical Analysis: Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) vs. Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Morningstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Recruit and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruit 0 0 1 0 3.00 Morningstar 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dividends

Morningstar has a consensus target price of $285.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Morningstar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morningstar is more favorable than Recruit.

Recruit pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Recruit pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Morningstar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recruit and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruit 12.26% 27.53% 16.21% Morningstar 15.70% 25.07% 11.12%

Volatility and Risk

Recruit has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recruit and Morningstar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruit $23.36 billion 4.10 $2.70 billion $0.87 14.08 Morningstar $2.28 billion 3.95 $369.90 million $8.79 24.86

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Morningstar. Recruit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morningstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Morningstar beats Recruit on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers HR solutions that support business clients’ recruiting and hiring activities and individual users’ job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. This segment also provides marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement. The company offers managing investments, including mutual funds, ETFs, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, model portfolios, equities, and fixed income securities; Morningstar Direct is an investment-analysis and reporting platform; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a suite of tool to provide help and advice. The PitchBook segment provides data and research covering the private capital markets comprising venture capital, private equity, private credit and bank loans, and merger and acquisition activities; and pitchbook platform. It provides model portfolios and wealth platforms; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service with model portfolios designed for fee-based independent financial advisors; and Morningstar.com that discovers, evaluates, and monitors stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds; build and monitor portfolios and markets. In addition, the company provides credit ratings, research, data, and credit analytics solutions; Morningstar DBRS which offers securitizations and other structured finance instruments, such as asset-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized loan obligations. Further, it offers managed retirement accounts, fiduciary services, Morningstar Lifetime Allocation funds, and custom models; Morningstar Indexes offers market indexes used for performance benchmarks and as the basis for investment products and other portfolio strategies; and Morningstar Sustainalytics provides environmental, social and governance data, research, analysis, and insights. Morningstar, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

