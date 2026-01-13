Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,196 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $273.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.99. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $280.95.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIT. Mizuho set a $305.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

