Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,589 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,335,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,625,000 after acquiring an additional 262,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,816,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,774,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

Shares of REG opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 139.17%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at $19,112,519.16. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

