Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 374,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,383,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1,608.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,713,000 after purchasing an additional 269,081 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,673,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in DaVita by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in DaVita by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 150,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of DVA stock opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.67 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.60.
DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.
Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
