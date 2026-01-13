Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fortive by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 6.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,157,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,013,000 after purchasing an additional 92,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,413,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,644,000 after purchasing an additional 839,321 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.62.

Fortive Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.630-2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin?off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin?off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher?margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software?enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

