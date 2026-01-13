Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) Shares Down 6.7% – Time to Sell?

Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.27. 431,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 144,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Vape Trading Down 6.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $4.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vape

(Get Free Report)

Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.